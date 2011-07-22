Ad
The EU will keep funding Greece until it can sustain itself (Photo: aranjuez1404)

Greece to face 'restricted default' as bailout details emerge

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece is to face a 'restricted default' due to the voluntary participation of the private sector in its second bailout, credit ratings agency Fitch said Friday, one day after eurozone leaders agreed on a €109bn rescue package.

"Fitch considers the nature of private sector involvement to constitute a restricted default event," the agency said in a statement confirming the warning made by the European Central Bank ahead of the deal sealed on Thursday night, after Germany insisted that ba...

euobserver

