Greece to face 'restricted default' as bailout details emerge

Greece is to face a 'restricted default' due to the voluntary participation of the private sector in its second bailout, credit ratings agency Fitch said Friday, one day after eurozone leaders agreed on a €109bn rescue package.
"Fitch considers the nature of private sector involvement to constitute a restricted default event," the agency said in a statement confirming the warning made by the European Central Bank ahead of the deal sealed on Thursday night, after Germany insisted that ba...
