UK must also tackle tax havens, says Juncker

Luxembourg's prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, will insist at a meeting of EU leaders on Thursday (19 March) that the British government also be forced to tackle tax havens under its jurisdiction after a number of European countries recently made concessions in the area.

"I aim, during the European summit, to demand action. It is essential that the British dependent territories in turn accept exchange of information," he told Swiss daily newspaper Le Temps earlier this week.

