Ad
euobserver
"We need a better early warning system for the global economy," said the UK prime minister (Photo: European Community)

EU bigwigs press for transparency in financial markets

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Leaders of the four largest European economies have urged financial institutions to boost transparency and better monitor risks, otherwise face stricter government regulations to prevent a global recession.

"We need a better early warning system for the global economy," said UK prime minister Gordon Brown on Tuesday (29 January), according to the BBC.

He was hosting a meeting in London to discuss the current global market turbulence attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Fre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
"We need a better early warning system for the global economy," said the UK prime minister (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections