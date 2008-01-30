EU bigwigs press for transparency in financial markets

Leaders of the four largest European economies have urged financial institutions to boost transparency and better monitor risks, otherwise face stricter government regulations to prevent a global recession.
"We need a better early warning system for the global economy," said UK prime minister Gordon Brown on Tuesday (29 January), according to the BBC.
He was hosting a meeting in London to discuss the current global market turbulence attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Fre...
