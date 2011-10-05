Ad
euobserver
Poland and the UK act as a counterweight against French attempts to impose a blanket ban on shale gas development. (Photo: gazprom.ru)

A strategy for exploiting European shale gas resources

Green Economy
Opinion
by Derk Jan Eppink,

This week, the European Parliament will devote a committee meeting to the issue of shale gas development. It places shale gas, practically unheard of as an energy source five years ago, squarely in the spotlight.\n \nNo one denies that current fossil fuel reserves are finite. What has been denied, however, is that shale gas can play an important role in filling the coming gap between our energy needs and our resources.

Proponents of renewable energy see a future in which Europe’s grid i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU backs budget support and 2030 target for renewables
Cyprus-Turkey gas dispute escalates
Russia frets over EU plans to link up Caspian gas fields
Poland and the UK act as a counterweight against French attempts to impose a blanket ban on shale gas development. (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections