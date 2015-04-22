Ad
euobserver
Tsipras will try to get political support from Merkel in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Greece and lenders try to avoid 'brinkmanship'

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

With an agreement between Greece and its lenders at Friday’s (24 April) Eurogroup meeting in Riga now excluded by EU officials, both sides are trying to defuse tensions to prepare a deal for the coming weeks.

Tsipras is trying to get political support from the major EU players as Greece continues to barter with creditors over what reforms it ne...

