Greece and lenders try to avoid 'brinkmanship'

With an agreement between Greece and its lenders at Friday’s (24 April) Eurogroup meeting in Riga now excluded by EU officials, both sides are trying to defuse tensions to prepare a deal for the coming weeks.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras is set to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel in the margins of an EU summit on immigration on Thursday.

Tsipras is trying to get political support from the major EU players as Greece continues to barter with creditors over what reforms it ne...