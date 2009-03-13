Ad
The Swiss franc plunged against the euro on Thursday as the Swiss National Bank sold large quantities of the currency on the market. (Photo: Goldline international)

Swiss in currency sell-off to fight deflation

by Andrew Willis,

Switzerland became the latest country to adopt irregular deflation fighting measures on Thursday (12 March) after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) started selling the Swiss franc on international currency markets in a bid to drive down its value.

The results were immediate with the franc dropping dramatically against foreign currencies, reaching 1.54 francs to the euro on Thursday afternoon, its lowest level this year.

On the same day, the SNB also cut interest rates from 0.5 perce...

