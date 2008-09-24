EU funds could sponsor Italian football team

The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday (24 September) that the Italian region of Calabria has earmarked EU funds worth €1.8 million for sponsoring the national football team, as part of a tourism promotion plan.

"It is correct that Calabria is proposing to sponsor the national Italian football team in the run-up to the next World Cup. It does that as part of its tourism promotion. The European Commission has however asked Calabria for certain clarifications about this particula...