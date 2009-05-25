EU farmers protest against falling milk prices

Hundreds of European farmers gathered outside the European Commission in Brussels on Monday (25 May) to protest against falling milk prices.

Approximately 1,000 farmers from various EU countries, including France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, gathered in front of the EU headquarters to protest the increasingly low prices at which their milk is bought.

"We have average production costs of €33 for 100 litres of milk and at the moment we are paid €19 for 100 litres. And the ...