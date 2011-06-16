Ad
euobserver
Mario Draghi presents his credentials (Photo: European Parliament)

Key MEPs back Draghi for top post in eurozone bank

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee have backed Italian central bank governor Mario Draghi to take over the reins at the European Central Bank this November when outgoing president Jean-Claude Trichet is due to step down.

The decision by a large majority on Wednesday (15 June) paves the way for a vote by the full plenary of MEPs on the 23 June, coinciding with a European summit in Brussels where leaders are expected to give their final endorseme...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mario Draghi presents his credentials (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections