Key MEPs back Draghi for top post in eurozone bank

Members of the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee have backed Italian central bank governor Mario Draghi to take over the reins at the European Central Bank this November when outgoing president Jean-Claude Trichet is due to step down.

The decision by a large majority on Wednesday (15 June) paves the way for a vote by the full plenary of MEPs on the 23 June, coinciding with a European summit in Brussels where leaders are expected to give their final endorseme...