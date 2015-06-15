ECB has no plans to pull plug on Greek banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) has no plans to pull the plug on emergency funding for Greece's stricken banking, bank boss Mario Draghi has said.

"The major Greek banks are solvent and the collateral they provide is adequate” Draghi told MEPs on Monday (15 June) during his quarterly hearing with the European Parliament's economics committee.



However, he maintained that the ECB would not resume buying Greek government bonds until an economic programme had been thrashed out with its ...