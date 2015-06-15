Ad
euobserver
A deal with Greece is needed 'very soon' warned ECB chief Draghi (r) (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

ECB has no plans to pull plug on Greek banks

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) has no plans to pull the plug on emergency funding for Greece's stricken banking, bank boss Mario Draghi has said.

"The major Greek banks are solvent and the collateral they provide is adequate” Draghi told MEPs on Monday (15 June) during his quarterly hearing with the European Parliament's economics committee.\n \nHowever, he maintained that the ECB would not resume buying Greek government bonds until an economic programme had been thrashed out with its ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Greece talks collapse, as clock ticks to default
Greece situation 'dramatic'
Senior officials discuss Greek default
Draghi says ECB didn't 'blackmail' Greece
A deal with Greece is needed 'very soon' warned ECB chief Draghi (r) (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections