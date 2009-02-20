EU ministers haggle over energy funding

European energy ministers on Thursday (19 February) came to no agreement on a commission proposal to spend €3.75 billion of unused EU money on energy projects.

Germany's new economy minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg expressed his "scepticism" after the Thursday talks. "I wasn't the only one to voice criticism," he said.

The proposals were "a jumble of national wishlists" and there should be real "European projects" instead, the minister added.

The EU legal service has alr...