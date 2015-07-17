Ad
'It will not be a road paved with roses', said Lagarde (Photo: Consillium)

Lagarde: No IMF in Greek bailout without debt relief

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in a third Greek bailout only if there is a "complete" programme including a restructuring of Greek debt, the IMF director Christine Lagarde said Friday morning (17 July).

The up-to €86 billion bailout plan "is not viable" without debt relief, Lagarde told France's Europe 1 radio.

"That is why European countries admitted the principle of debt relief" in the euro summit statement signed Monday (13 July), she added.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

