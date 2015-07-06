Tsipras gets cross-party backing before euro summit

In the wake of a resounding No by Greek voters to the reforms asked by the EU and the International Monetary Fund, Alexis Tsipras rallied on Monday (6 July) the main Greek parties ahead of the next round of negotiations.

The Greek PM agreed with German chancellor Angela Merkel that he would present a new proposal for an bailout agreement at the euro summit Tuesday evening (7 July).

After a six-hour long meeting with president Prokopis Pavlopoulos and party leaders, he obtained the...