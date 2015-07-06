Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will present his new proposal at an emergency euro summit on Tuesday. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tsipras gets cross-party backing before euro summit

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, ATHENS,

In the wake of a resounding No by Greek voters to the reforms asked by the EU and the International Monetary Fund, Alexis Tsipras rallied on Monday (6 July) the main Greek parties ahead of the next round of negotiations.

The Greek PM agreed with German chancellor Angela Merkel that he would present a new proposal for an bailout agreement at the euro summit Tuesday evening (7 July).

After a six-hour long meeting with president Prokopis Pavlopoulos and party leaders, he obtained the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Varoufakis resigns ahead of new EU talks
ECB to decide on Greek funding Monday
European Commission takes hard line on Greece
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will present his new proposal at an emergency euro summit on Tuesday. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections