UK set for EU poll after Cameron claims win

David Cameron’s Conservative party has won a shock victory in the UK, confounding pre-election polls.

With nearly 500 results in on Friday morning (8 May), the Conservatives were forecast to win 325 seats in the 650-member parliament, putting them on the brink of an outright majority. The opposition Labour party were projected to claim 232 seats.

The result is a poke in the eye for opinion pollsters, who had confidently forecast a near dead heat between Labour and the Conservative...