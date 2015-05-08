UK set for EU poll after Cameron claims win

David Cameron’s Conservative party has won a shock victory in the UK, confounding pre-election polls.
With nearly 500 results in on Friday morning (8 May), the Conservatives were forecast to win 325 seats in the 650-member parliament, putting them on the brink of an outright majority. The opposition Labour party were projected to claim 232 seats.
The result is a poke in the eye for opinion pollsters, who had confidently forecast a near dead heat between Labour and the Conservative...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
