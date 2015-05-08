Renzi victorious after electoral overhaul

Italy is due to shed the tradition of having the most short-lived governments in the European Union after this week's approval of a new electoral law, championed by prime minister Matteo Renzi but strongly criticised by opposition parties and by dissidents in the ruling Democratic Party (PD).

In 69 years of republican history, Italy has been ruled by 63 governments and 27 different prime ministers. There is wide consensus that the frequent change of governments has slowed down the prog...