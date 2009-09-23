EU court slaps down Brussels attempts to lower eastern CO2 emissions

Poland and Estonia have won a court challenge to European Commission attempts to rein in their carbon emissions, a move that could threaten the European Union's flagship mechanism for combatting climate change.
The European Court of First Instance on Wednesday backed complaints from the two eastern EU member states, saying that the commission had "exceeded the limits of its power" when it rejected their national carbon emission reduction plans.
"We are extremely disappointed and w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here