Overhaul of EU budget rules to dominate summit

EU leaders meeting for a one-day summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) will be hoping for a degree of normalcy after recent gatherings were dominated by emergency measures do deal with Europe's debt crisis.

Officials insist that developments in Spain will not serve to shatter the sought-after calm, with a European Commission spokesman on Wednesday saying reports of an imminent bail-out were "rubbish."

Instead, leaders hope to focus on the EU's 2020 strategy to restore long-ter...