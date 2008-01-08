Ad
euobserver
The construction and retail sectors saw confidence slip (Photo: EUobserver)

EU unemployment low as risks emerge for growth

Green Economy
by Mark Beunderman,

EU unemployment continues to be relatively low, new figures have revealed, but confidence in the economy appears to be weakening, with the EU presidency warning that there are "downside risks" to growth.

Figures released by EU statistical office Eurostat on Monday (7 January) show that the jobless rate in both the EU as a whole and the eurozone area is substantially lower than it was a year ago.

Unemployment in the EU-27 stood at 6.9 percent in November, which is the same as in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The construction and retail sectors saw confidence slip (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections