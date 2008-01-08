EU unemployment low as risks emerge for growth

EU unemployment continues to be relatively low, new figures have revealed, but confidence in the economy appears to be weakening, with the EU presidency warning that there are "downside risks" to growth.

Figures released by EU statistical office Eurostat on Monday (7 January) show that the jobless rate in both the EU as a whole and the eurozone area is substantially lower than it was a year ago.

Unemployment in the EU-27 stood at 6.9 percent in November, which is the same as in ...