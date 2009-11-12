Ad
The EU is not meeting its obligations to eastern states says Soros (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Soros tells EU to step up support for eastern states

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Billionaire investor George Soros has said the European Union must do more to help its struggling eastern region, including a fast-tracking of member state applications to join the euro currency.

In an interview with EUobserver on Thursday (12 November), he also called on the EU to develop a dedicated strategy to alleviate the difficulties faced by the region's Roma population.

"Europe has a responsibility because the financial system of eastern countries is in the hands of weste...

