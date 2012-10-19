Germany out on top after late-night summit

EU leaders left Brussels Friday (19 October) after having spent the best part of the meeting tweaking wording on a banking union that was supposed to have been clear in June.
They went back to their hotels at a bleary-eyed 3am on Friday. But for all the lengthiness, the end result was practically the same for Berlin - the European banking supervisor will not be up and running any time soon.
The issue is key. Without the supervisor, the eurozone bailout fund will not be allowed to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here