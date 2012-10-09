EU financial transactions tax gets enough support to take off

A threshold-breaking eleven member states have agreed to push ahead with a financial transactions tax but the political breakthrough is tempered by a number of unanswered questions.



"Today we have received a clear and very welcome signal that there will be enough member states on board for an EU Financial Transactions Tax," EU tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta said Tuesday (9 October).

He promised to come forward with a decision in November but noted that at least nine countries ha...