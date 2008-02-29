Ad
euobserver

Brussels 'encouraged' by E.ON's planned breakup

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Germany's biggest energy utility, E.ON, said on Thursday (28 February) it was ready to sell its transmission networks, something that could affect the ongoing battle between EU governments over the European Commission's plan to liberalise the union's energy sector.

"It's very astounding what happened here," German secretary of state for the economy Peter Hinze said in response to E.ON's announcement, adding: "The timing coincidence of these events, at a moment when the commission is tr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections