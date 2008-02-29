Brussels 'encouraged' by E.ON's planned breakup

Germany's biggest energy utility, E.ON, said on Thursday (28 February) it was ready to sell its transmission networks, something that could affect the ongoing battle between EU governments over the European Commission's plan to liberalise the union's energy sector.

"It's very astounding what happened here," German secretary of state for the economy Peter Hinze said in response to E.ON's announcement, adding: "The timing coincidence of these events, at a moment when the commission is tr...