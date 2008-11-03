Brussels predicts plunge in EU jobs and economy

The EU's economy will this year rise only by half of what its experts predicted and reach a "stand still" in 2009, according to a fresh forecast by the European Commission.

"GDP is expected to be 1.4 percent this year in the EU and 1.2 percent in the euro area. Less than half the outcome of 2006 and 2007," EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Monday as he was presenting the commission's autumn report on the economy to journalists in Brussels.

With the predicted figures...