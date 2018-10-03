MEPs back stricter CO2 levels for cars after nail-biter vote

Cars and vans sold in the EU in 2030 should on average emit 40 percent less carbon dioxide (CO2) than they will in 2021, the European Parliament decided in a vote on Wednesday (3 October).

MEPs said that by 2025 the emission levels should already be 20 percent lower than in 2021.

The outcome of the vote on the complicated, number-heavy legislative file will now be the parliament's starting point for three-way negotiations with the European Commission and the Council of the EU – wh...