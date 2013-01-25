Ad
Monte Paschi is the oldest bank in the world, founded in 1472. (Photo: Chad Palomino)

Monti and Draghi under fire in Italian bank scandal

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

A bank scandal has flared up in Italy one month ahead of elections, with questions raised about European Central Bamk (ECB) chief Mario Draghi's role in overlooking the case and PM Mario Monti using taxpayer money to bail out the bank.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest bank and Italy's third largest lender, is facing over €700 million in losses after its new management found hidden financial transactions gone bad dating back to 2006-2009, which had been kept secret fro...

