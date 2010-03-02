EU commission changes thinking on Russian pipeline

German energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger on Tuesday (2 March) for the first time signaled openness on behalf of the EU executive towards South Stream, a Russian gas pipeline running through the Black Sea, and seen as a rival to Europe's similar project, Nabucco.

"South Stream could be backed by the European Commission on condition that it meets the technical requirements for security," he said on the sidelines of an energy forum in Bulgaria, AFP reports.

Mr Oettinger argued t...