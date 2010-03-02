Ad
euobserver
Guenther Oettinger is a more Russia-friendly energy commissioner than his Latvian predecessor (Photo: European Parliament)

EU commission changes thinking on Russian pipeline

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

German energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger on Tuesday (2 March) for the first time signaled openness on behalf of the EU executive towards South Stream, a Russian gas pipeline running through the Black Sea, and seen as a rival to Europe's similar project, Nabucco.

"South Stream could be backed by the European Commission on condition that it meets the technical requirements for security," he said on the sidelines of an energy forum in Bulgaria, AFP reports.

Mr Oettinger argued t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Guenther Oettinger is a more Russia-friendly energy commissioner than his Latvian predecessor (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections