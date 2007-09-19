Ad
euobserver
"Tough, long and difficult" negotiations are expected (Photo: EUobserver)

Germany highly critical of EU energy package

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission president has thrown his weight behind a sweeping reform of the EU energy market, which ultimately should see the break-up of the bloc's energy giants.

"The commission is clear that the status quo cannot continue...Without change, distortion of competition and fragmentation of the market will continue", Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday (19 September), after the commission gave the green light to the package.

Mr Barroso has also urged the EU capitals a...

euobserver

