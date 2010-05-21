Ad
euobserver
The two leaders were warm with praise for each other (Photo: Elysee Palace)

Cameron and Sarkozy 'hand-in-hand' on Europe

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

On his first trip abroad, UK Prime Minister David Cameron has visited French President Nicolas Sarkozy, seeming to have put any party-political tension between the two centre-right leaders behind them.

"I said to David Cameron how I was happy to work hand in hand with him in Europe, but also in the framework of our activities in the G8 and G20," Mr Sarkozy told reporters after they met in Paris on Thursday, underscoring that he was honoured that France was chosen as the new British prim...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The two leaders were warm with praise for each other (Photo: Elysee Palace)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections