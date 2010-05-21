Cameron and Sarkozy 'hand-in-hand' on Europe

On his first trip abroad, UK Prime Minister David Cameron has visited French President Nicolas Sarkozy, seeming to have put any party-political tension between the two centre-right leaders behind them.

"I said to David Cameron how I was happy to work hand in hand with him in Europe, but also in the framework of our activities in the G8 and G20," Mr Sarkozy told reporters after they met in Paris on Thursday, underscoring that he was honoured that France was chosen as the new British prim...