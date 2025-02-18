Ad
euobserver
Enrico Letta: 'Of all the negative things coming from Trump, Musk, and Vance, Musk endorsing the AfD is the worst' (Photo: IE Business School)

Interview

Letta: 'Don't cherry-pick my competitiveness report — eat the whole cake'

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Next week, the EU Commission will roll out the first part of its plan to stay competitive, as economic pressures and aggression from the US and China intensify.

Former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta, who authored one of the key reports shaping the EU’s response, doesn’t hold back — pointing out that what’s happening in Washington now is unlike anything we...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

A first look at the EU’s upcoming legislative agenda
Could a common EU law for businesses lead to genuine simplification?
Enrico Letta: 'Of all the negative things coming from Trump, Musk, and Vance, Musk endorsing the AfD is the worst' (Photo: IE Business School)

Tags

Green EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections