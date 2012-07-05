Cyprus could 'combine' Russian and EU loans

Cypriot President Demetris Christofias has said he is happy to wait and see whether Brussels or Moscow offers him the best deal for the Mediterranean island's troubled banks - and has not ruled out taking loans from both.
Exploring the reaches of pragmatism, the Russian-speaking, Russian-educated communist leader on Thursday (5 July) said: "We have asked Russia and the European Union. We applied to both at the same time."
He made his comments to foreign journalists even as represe...
