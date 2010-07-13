Ad
euobserver
EU politicians hope the stress tests will dispel fears over Europe's banking sector (Photo: Fotolia)

EU bail-out fund could prop up banks

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU has said the publication of results from ongoing banking sector stress tests will be staggered over two stages, and that eurozone emergency support mechanisms agreed in May could be used to prop up banks that are identified as being weak.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday (13 July), Belgian finance minister Didier Reynders said member states had agreed to step in and support banks where necessary, stressing that "transparency"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU politicians hope the stress tests will dispel fears over Europe's banking sector (Photo: Fotolia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections