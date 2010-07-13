EU bail-out fund could prop up banks

The EU has said the publication of results from ongoing banking sector stress tests will be staggered over two stages, and that eurozone emergency support mechanisms agreed in May could be used to prop up banks that are identified as being weak.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday (13 July), Belgian finance minister Didier Reynders said member states had agreed to step in and support banks where necessary, stressing that "transparency"...
