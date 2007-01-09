Ad
New Polish central banker in Wim Duisenberg gaffe

by Andrew Rettman,

Incoming new Polish Central Bank boss Slawomir Skrzypek rattled Polish MPs by naming Wim Duisenberg - a former head of the European Central Bank who died in 2005 - as one of his future EU "partners," amid doubts over his suitability for the job.

The gaffe, which took place during a parliamentary committee hearing in Warsaw on Monday (8 January), did not stop government coalition MPs from pushing through Mr Skrzypek's appointment by 25 votes against 14 with two abstentions, Polish daily ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

