Prague keen to avoid regulatory 'revolution'

Czech finance minister Miroslav Kalousek sounded a note of caution on Wednesday (12 February) concerning the much called for regulatory overhaul of the global financial sector.

"Let us be in favour of the evolution [of the current framework] ...let us not go for a revolution," he said while addressing the European Parliament's economic affairs committee during a special session attended by national MPs.

Mr Kalousek said the current crisis represented an important opportunity to i...