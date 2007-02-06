EU-US trade reform needs congress and MEPs

German chancellor Angela Merkel's plans to boost transatlantic trade and investment will only have a real chance of success if the European Parliament and US Congress are more involved, the EU ambassador to the US has said.

"Our thinking on EU-US relations has been unduly focused on the US administration and hasn't paid sufficient attention to Congress," said John Bruton at a debate organised by the Centre for European Studies on Tuesday (6 February).

He said that a purely "admini...