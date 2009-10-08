Ad
euobserver
ACEA fears the free trade deal will give unfair advantages to Korean car manufacturers (Photo: Wrote)

Brussels moves on controversial Korea deal

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

After months of deadlock, the European Commission looks set to push ahead with the initial signing of a free trade agreement with South Korea next week, despite the continued misgivings of the European car sector.

At their weekly meeting on Wednesday (7 October), the EU's 27 commissioners finally agreed to move forward with the controversial deal that had previously left them divided.

Trade commissioner Catherine Ashton and South Korean trade minister Kim Jong-Hoon will now initi...

Green Economy
Green Economy
euobserver

