MEPs agree on future of emissions trading

The European Parliament raised the bar on the EU's climate change commitments, after its environment committee on Thursday (15 December) broadly backed a more ambitious reform of the Emissions Trading System (ETS).
The proposal was adopted with 53 votes in favour, five against, and seven abstentions, and followed extensive negotiations between political groups over compromise amendments.
The ETS is the bloc's flagship tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 perce...
