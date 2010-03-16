Greek support likely to be bilateral loans, says Juncker

Euro area finance ministers offered up just a smidgen more information on the shape of a potential Greek bail-out after their meeting on Monday (15 March), while being at pains to stress that any such mechanism will most likely be unnecessary.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the monthly meetings of eurozone finance ministers, suggested that any financial aid to Greece could take the form of bilateral loans from a number of eurozone countries.
