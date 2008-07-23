Brussels proposes ban on seal cruelty

The European Commission on Wednesday (23 July) proposed a ban on seal products obtained by inhumane methods from entering or being produced within the European Union.
"Seal products coming from countries that practice cruel hunting methods must not be allowed to enter the EU," said environment commissioner Stavros Dimas unveiling the proposal, which also covers sealing within the EU. "The EU is committed to upholding high standards of animal welfare."
The regulation aims to ensure...
