Ad
euobserver
Deutsche Bank skyscraper in Frankfurt: The German giant was involved in British rate fixing? (Photo: orkomedix)

Deutsche Bank among seven banks investigated for UK rate fixing

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US prosecutors are investigating seven banking giants, including Germany's Deutsche Bank, for involvement in alleged fixing of the British interbank rate (Libor).

Apart from Germany's largest commercial bank, the US probe targets two American giants, JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, Switzerland's UBS and three British banks - Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC, sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters and Bloomberg news wires.

The subpoenas demand emails and docum...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

'Banksters' could face criminal sanctions under EU rate fixing rules
Big banks: From Greek bailout to Hamlet's castle
Deutsche Bank skyscraper in Frankfurt: The German giant was involved in British rate fixing? (Photo: orkomedix)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections