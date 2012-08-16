Deutsche Bank among seven banks investigated for UK rate fixing

US prosecutors are investigating seven banking giants, including Germany's Deutsche Bank, for involvement in alleged fixing of the British interbank rate (Libor).

Apart from Germany's largest commercial bank, the US probe targets two American giants, JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, Switzerland's UBS and three British banks - Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC, sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters and Bloomberg news wires.

The subpoenas demand emails and docum...