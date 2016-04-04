Greece embroiled in bailout row with IMF

Greece engaged in angry exchanges with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the weekend after WikiLeaks transcripts suggested that the fund was seeking to threaten Greece with a risk of default.
WikiLeaks published the text on Saturday (2 April) of an alleged conversation between three IMF officials in which they say that Greece only does what it needs to do only when it runs out of money – a situation they suggest could h...
