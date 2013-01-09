Merkel warns Cyprus not to expect special treatment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (9 January) warned Cyprus it should not expect special treatment when negotiating the terms of its bailout, which she suggested would not be concluded anytime soon.

Speaking alongside Malta's Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, Merkel praised his country for having a financially sound policy and gave it as an example of stability despite the eurozone crisis.

Both Malta and Cyprus are island nations and joined the euro together in 2008. But ...