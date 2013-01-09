Ad
euobserver
Merkel is not rushing to support a Cypriot bailout (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Merkel warns Cyprus not to expect special treatment

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (9 January) warned Cyprus it should not expect special treatment when negotiating the terms of its bailout, which she suggested would not be concluded anytime soon.

Speaking alongside Malta's Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, Merkel praised his country for having a financially sound policy and gave it as an example of stability despite the eurozone crisis.

Both Malta and Cyprus are island nations and joined the euro together in 2008. But ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Cyprus bailout delayed amid debt restructuring reports
German opposition threatens EU aid for Cyprus
Merkel is not rushing to support a Cypriot bailout (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections