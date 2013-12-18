EU reaches deal to protect bank savings

EU lawmakers have made a breakthrough in banking union talks after agreeing on rules to protect people's savings, ending a two-year impasse between MEPs and ministers.

Under the deal brokered on Tuesday night (17 November), the first €100,000 of savings per depositor and per bank will be guaranteed if the bank gets into financial difficulty.

Banks will also be required, for the first time, to put in place financing schemes to ensure that money is available to reimburse savers.