Nobel laureates back EU tax on airline emissions

Five American Nobel-winning economists and 21 other US academics and businessmen have urged President Barack Obama to support the EU's hated CO2 tax on airlines.
The group-of-26 in an open letter to Obama dated 14 March accused the White House of "selfish inaction" which "pushes increased costs onto future generations, and dangerously increases the probability of extreme events with major impa...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
