Brussels predicts slow growth and higher prices in Europe

The European Commission has indicated that a negative outlook for the EU economy due to global market turbulence and the US economic slow-down is becoming a reality.

"The global situation and the outlook remain unusually uncertain. This follows from the financial turmoil still ongoing," EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday (21 February).

In an interim forecast on the EU's economy, the commission revised down its 2008 growth expectations for the 27-member bloc t...