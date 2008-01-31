Ad
Brussels urges Paris, Rome, Bucharest and Bratislava to cut spending and push reforms (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels warns France and Italy on spending plans

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has sent a warning to France, Italy, Romania and Slovakia over their spending plans for the coming years, with an extra heap of criticism for Paris and Rome for their reluctance to sign up to an EU-wide goal of fully slashing public deficit by 2010.

Presenting the regular reports on the four countries on Wednesday (30 January), EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia recommended cuts in budgetary expenditure and further structural reforms as key goals for all of ...

Green Economy
