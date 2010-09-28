Europe willing to make biodiversity payments, says expert

An influential European expert has said the region is willing to make payments to developing nations to protect their biodiversity, despite recent EU statements to the contrary.

In an interview with EUobserver on Monday (27 September), Jacqueline McGlade, director of the European Environment Agency, said the issue of payments would inevitably be discussed when environment ministers from up to 190 UN member states meet in Nagoya, Japan, next month (18-29 October) to discuss how to prote...