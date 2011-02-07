Ad
euobserver
Mr Basescu says the country risks failing on planned austerity measures without a further IMF agreement (Photo: Romania Libera)

Romania reaches out for new 'precautionary' loan

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Romania is about to sign a second, "precautionary" agreement with the EU and the International Monetary Fund worth €5 billion, with a first aid package agreed in 2009 set to run out in May, the country's president said on Sunday (6 February).

"The agreement is necessary because the risks in the region are still high," President Traian Basescu said in a televised address from the Cotroceni palace.

"There's also a political risk in Romania if we consider the elections and that's wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Basescu says the country risks failing on planned austerity measures without a further IMF agreement (Photo: Romania Libera)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections