Brussels urges action on EU blackout threat

EU states should sign up to European Commission reforms on the internal market for energy if they want to avoid the kind of blackouts seen in November last year, Brussels said Tuesday (30 January), trying to steer a middle way between advice and alarmism.

"I wouldn't say today there exists the risk of a blackout," energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs said. "But some issues must be addressed, actions must be taken at EU level so that human error cannot trigger a blackout causing small suf...