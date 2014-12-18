Russian economic turmoil to last two years

Russia’s economic turmoil could last at least two years, president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (18 December).

Speaking at his end of year news conference in Moscow on Thursday (18 December) against the backdrop of a run on the Russian rouble and the prospect of a 4.5 percent recession in 2015, Putin sought to play down fears that Russia could be on the verge of a collapse similar to 1998 when the country defaulted on its debts.

"I don't believe you can call it a crisis - you c...