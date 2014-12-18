Ad
Rajoy wants a "new code of good practice" when it comes to tax matters (Photo: .michael.newman.)

Spain pushes for taxation debate at EU summit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

It was supposed to be all about investments and Russia, but the issue of tax avoidance is likely to creep onto the EU summit agenda on Thursday (18 December).

In the draft summit conclusions circulated among EU ambassadors on Wednesday, there is one paragraph mentioning the "urgent need to advance efforts in the fight against tax avoidance and aggressive tax planning, both at the global and EU levels."

EU leaders will "look forward" to the European Commission's proposal on an auto...

